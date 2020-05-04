Kennedy Center Closed Through Aug. 9, ‘Hamilton’ Postponed

The Kennedy Center announced Monday it's remaining closed through Aug. 9 and postponing the return of the musical "Hamilton."

"For us to be able to provide a safe environment for our performers was paramount and it just became clear that it just wouldn't be able to happen," said Deborah Rutter, President of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

Rutter said there is no way for casts of the shows to social distance.

"That's exactly what really drove this decision because we've actually done all of the modeling. We did it weeks ago," Rutter said.

The theater and the producers of "Hamilton" decided to postpone the entire upcoming 14-week run, from June 16 to Sept. 20.

"The production cannot currently be presented in accordance with the health and safety guidelines set forth by government officials and the CDC. As such, the producers of Hamilton are working with the Kennedy Center to reschedule the engagement," the Kennedy Center said in a statement online.

It's unknown when the production might make a return to D.C.

"We really don't know yet. I have to say we have spent much of the last month really looking at all of 2021 but I don't see where 14 weeks can fit into 2021 at this point. We'd love to be able to bring them back as soon as possible, even if it's in a smaller chunk of time," Rutter said.

More than 1,000 events and shows at the Kennedy Center have been canceled or postponed.

Rutter said ticket holders can get a full refund or exchange their ticket for a different show in the future.

"Everybody who has a ticket should have today received an email and a voicemail. We encourage folks if they can, to make a contribution. Otherwise, absolutely no questions asked. Ticket refunds or gift certificates for the future with new performances," Rutter said.

The doors are closed for now, but the Kennedy Center says their at home platform grows online with new performances added daily and educational resources for parents.