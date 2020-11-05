Virginia

Human Remains Discovered in Virginia Near Interstate 77

By Associated Press

Virginia State Police are looking into the discovery of human remains near Interstate 77 in Bland County, they said Thursday.

A news release from state police said officers were notified of the discovery of human remains around 8:42 a.m. near the intersection of Arrowhead Drive and Route 666/Indian Village Trail off exit 58 on I-77.

The remains appear to be those of a female and were located at the edge of a gravel lot adjacent to a gas station, the release said. The body has been taken to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke for examination, autopsy and positive identification.

