Human Remains Discovered in Virginia Near Interstate 77

Virginia State Police are looking into the discovery of human remains near Interstate 77 in Bland County, they said Thursday.

A news release from state police said officers were notified of the discovery of human remains around 8:42 a.m. near the intersection of Arrowhead Drive and Route 666/Indian Village Trail off exit 58 on I-77.

The remains appear to be those of a female and were located at the edge of a gravel lot adjacent to a gas station, the release said. The body has been taken to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke for examination, autopsy and positive identification.