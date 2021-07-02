Fourth of July Burger Recipe from Virginia's Big Buns Restaurant

In time for Fourth of July cookouts, here are some burger recipes from Big Buns, which has locations in Ballston, Reston and Shirlington.
Classic Burger Set Up + Build Order
Top brioche bun (lightly buttered then toasted)
- American cheese (1 slice)
- Seasoned 7 oz. Angus burger (80/20 angus Beef)
- 3 parts salt and 1 part pepper finely ground seasoning – a half teaspoon on each side of burger
- Pickles (5-6 so there’s pickle in every bite)
- Tomato (2 slices so there’s tomato in every bite)
- Onions (spread evenly across setup)
- Lettuce (spread evenly across setup)
- Duke’s mayo (1 oz. spread evenly on bottom bun)
Big Buns Collaboration Burger
Top brioche bun (lightly buttered then toasted)
- Pickled red onions (spread evenly across set up)
- Cheddar cheese (1 slice)
- Seasoned 7 oz. angus burger
- 80/20 angus beef
- 3 parts salt and 1 part pepper finely ground seasoning – a half teaspoon on each side of burger
- Tomato (2 slices so there’s tomato in every bite)
- Lettuce (spread evenly across set up)
- Bacon jam (1.5 oz. spread evenly on bottom bun)
Bottom brioche bun (lightly buttered then toasted)
Bacon Jam Recipe
1 cup crispy bacon bits·
10oz apricot preserves
