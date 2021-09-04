Fire Displaces Three Families in Southeast DC

Three families were displaced Saturday after a fire ripped through residences in Southeast D.C., the fire department said.
Just before 3:30 p.m., D.C. Fire and EMS said they were working a two-alarm fire at the 5000 block of Ivory Walters Lane SE.
At one point, a roof collapsed and the blaze extended to the attic of “several three-story frame occupied row houses” as 100 firefighters worked the scene, the fire department said.
Crews were able to contain the blaze to three homes, officials said, but “intense heat from the... fire melted siding on several homes on the next street over.”
No injuries were reported. The Red Cross and the D.C. Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency were working to assist a total of eight displaced residents from three families, authorities said.
Local
It was unclear what may have started the fire.
This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.