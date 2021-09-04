Fire Displaces Three Families in Southeast DC

Three families were displaced Saturday after a fire ripped through residences in Southeast D.C., the fire department said.

Just before 3:30 p.m., D.C. Fire and EMS said they were working a two-alarm fire at the 5000 block of Ivory Walters Lane SE.

At one point, a roof collapsed and the blaze extended to the attic of “several three-story frame occupied row houses” as 100 firefighters worked the scene, the fire department said.

#DCsBravest fire investigators working with our partner agencies @ATFWashington and @DCPoliceDept searching for the cause of the 2 Alarm Fire on Ivory Walters Lane SE. They work together as part of the Joint Arson Task Force. Cause of this fire still undetermined. pic.twitter.com/xuMOFkCdyX — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) September 4, 2021

Update 2 Alarm fire 5000 block Ivory Walters Ln. SE. #DCsBravest have extinguished all visible fire using an exterior defensive attack. Firefighters now entering homes on either side of the original fire building to extinguish pockets of fire. No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/TjTBcrwaXx — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) September 4, 2021

Crews were able to contain the blaze to three homes, officials said, but “intense heat from the... fire melted siding on several homes on the next street over.”

No injuries were reported. The Red Cross and the D.C. Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency were working to assist a total of eight displaced residents from three families, authorities said.

It was unclear what may have started the fire.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.