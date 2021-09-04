Southeast DC

Fire Displaces Three Families in Southeast DC

Crews were able to contain the blaze to three homes, officials said, but “intense heat from the... fire melted siding on several homes on the next street over"

DC Fire and EMS

Three families were displaced Saturday after a fire ripped through residences in Southeast D.C., the fire department said. 

Just before 3:30 p.m., D.C. Fire and EMS said they were working a two-alarm fire at the 5000 block of Ivory Walters Lane SE. 

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

At one point, a roof collapsed and the blaze extended to the attic of “several three-story frame occupied row houses” as 100 firefighters worked the scene, the fire department said. 

Crews were able to contain the blaze to three homes, officials said, but “intense heat from the... fire melted siding on several homes on the next street over.” 

No injuries were reported. The Red Cross and the D.C. Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency were working to assist a total of eight displaced residents from three families, authorities said. 

Local

News4 Rundown 23 hours ago

The News4 Rundown: Local Woman Fights to Reunite With Her Family From Afghanistan

PRINCE GEORGES COUNTY 1 hour ago

Prince George's County Officer Suspended After Hit-And-Run, Police Say

It was unclear what may have started the fire.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

This article tagged under:

Southeast DCfire
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us