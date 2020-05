A man was stabbed to death on a Metro train Thursday evening, according to Metro Transit Police.

Police found two stabbing victims on a train at the Capitol Heights station shortly before 8 p.m. — a man and a teenager.

The man died at the scene. The teen was taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition.

Police have a 23-year-old suspect in custody and recovered a knife.

Trains bypassed the Capitol Heights station and shuttle bus service was established as police investigated.