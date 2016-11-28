Trump’s D.C. Hotel Lands a Second Restaurant

The Trump International Hotel on Pennsylvania Avenue has landed a second in-house restaurant, this one a high-end sushi concept. Nakazawa, as the restaurant will be called, will open in the hotel next summer.

The restaurant will serve a sushi menu called omakase, which is a 21-course, chef’s choice menu that features the freshest fish of the day. Nakazawa comes from Bedford Street Hospitality, a New York-based restaurant group that owns Sushi Nakazawa in the West Village, along with three other restaurants.

The restaurant will be located at the back of the hotel and have a separate entrance from outside, according to The Washington Post. It will join BLT Prime, which took over the space originally designated for a restaurant from Chef José Andrés until he pulled out of a deal to open there. The other planned and then-cancelled restaurant in the hotel, The National from Geoffrey Zakarian, was converted into a meeting space.

Nakazawa comes from Chef Daisuke Nakazawa, who appeared in…Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

