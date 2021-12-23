DC Teacher Hits Full-Court Shot; 3rd Graders Go Wild

A video of a D.C. teacher is going viral for showing her skills on the basketball court, earning her class holiday treats in the process.

Kathleen Fitzpatrick, known as Ms. Fitz at Holy Trinity School in Georgetown, promised the third graders hot chocolate if she made a full-court shot on the playground.

She sank the shot, and the kids went wild.

Ms. Fitz used to play for the women’s basketball team at Rutgers University.