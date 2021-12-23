full-court shot

DC Teacher Hits Full-Court Shot; 3rd Graders Go Wild

By NBCWashington Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A video of a D.C. teacher is going viral for showing her skills on the basketball court, earning her class holiday treats in the process.

Kathleen Fitzpatrick, known as Ms. Fitz at Holy Trinity School in Georgetown, promised the third graders hot chocolate if she made a full-court shot on the playground.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

She sank the shot, and the kids went wild.

Ms. Fitz used to play for the women’s basketball team at Rutgers University.

Local

The News4 Rundown 2 hours ago

COVID Travel, Robert E. Lee Statue and Trailblazing Distiller: The News4 Rundown

religious services 3 hours ago

Some Religious Holiday Services Change With Rising COVID-19 Infections

Stay informed about what's happening in the Washington, D.C., area. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

full-court shotHoly Trinity SchoolKathleen Fitzpatrick
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us