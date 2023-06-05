DC opens migrant processing center

As Arizona and Texas continue sending buses filled with asylum seekers to D.C., the District opened a processing center for those who find themselves with no place to go and little or no resources.

Mayor Muriel Bowser launched the D.C. Office of Migrant Services last year with a goal of opening a processing center. Since then, more than 180 busloads of men, women and children have arrived in D.C.

Last month, D.C. stopped placing families from the buses in hotels because those hotels are at capacity.

Bowser was reluctant to provide details on the new clearing house Monday.

“We will use it to service people who need our services,” she said. “At this juncture, it will support our outreach to our, kind of, migrant services office.”

News4 has made several requests over the past few months to speak with the director of the new Office of Migrant Services, but the mayor’s office repeatedly declined.