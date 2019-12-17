DC Man Pleads Not Guilty in Fatal Shooting of 11-Year-Old

A Washington, D.C., man has pleaded not guilty to charges including murder in the fatal shooting of an 11-year-old boy.

WTOP-FM reports 29-year-old Tony Antoine McClam entered the plea Friday in the death of Karon Brown, who was shot to death in July.

McClam told police that he and others confronted Brown and another minor that day over bullying his stepson had experienced.

Documents say Brown was seen fleeing the confrontation and a driver stopped to ask if he was OK. They say Brown jumped into the car and was shot.