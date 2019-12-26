DC Man Charged in Fatal Beating of Grandfather

A Washington, D.C., man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of his grandfather, who was found beaten and bleeding on a bathroom floor last year.

Daymond Hendrick, 32, was arrested last week, the Washington Post reports.

D.C. police say 68-year-old Louis Lorimer was found wounded in October 2018 and hospitalized with a traumatic brain injury. Police say he died in February from injuries sustained in the attack.

According to court documents, Hendrick told authorities he assaulted his grandfather after he refused to provide him with cigarettes and alcohol. It's unclear if Hendrick has a lawyer.