DC

DC Man Charged in Fatal Beating of Grandfather

The victim, 68-year-old Louis Lorimer, was found wounded in October 2018 and died in February, police said

By Associated Press

Shutterstock

File photo

" data-ellipsis="false">

A Washington, D.C., man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of his grandfather, who was found beaten and bleeding on a bathroom floor last year.

Daymond Hendrick, 32, was arrested last week, the Washington Post reports.

D.C. police say 68-year-old Louis Lorimer was found wounded in October 2018 and hospitalized with a traumatic brain injury. Police say he died in February from injuries sustained in the attack. 

Local

Virginia 13 mins ago

Customer at Denny’s Slain, Another Shot During Armed Robbery in Manassas

Virginia 1 hour ago

Virginia Lawmaker Seeks to Limit the Definition of ‘Milk’

According to court documents, Hendrick told authorities he assaulted his grandfather after he refused to provide him with cigarettes and alcohol. It's unclear if Hendrick has a lawyer.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

DC
Local U.S. & World Weather Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene Sports Capital Games Health Tech Videos Politics First Read — DMV Community
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us