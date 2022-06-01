Southeast DC

Child Hit by Vehicle on Pennsylvania Avenue

The child was taken to a hospital after being hit west of the Potomac Avenue Metro station

By NBC Washington Staff

A child is injured after being hit by a vehicle on Pennsylvania Avenue SE on Wednesday morning. 

The child was taken to a hospital after being hit in the 1300 block of the roadway, west of the Potomac Avenue Metro station. Officers responded at about 7:45 a.m. 

The child’s age was not immediately released, nor was information on why the crash may have occurred. 

The driver remained on the scene. It wasn’t immediately clear if they could face charges. 

