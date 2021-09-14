Child Critically Injured in DC Row House Fire

A child is seriously hurt after a fire Tuesday in a Northwest D.C. row house, officials say. Other children were inside but were able to get out safely.

The child was taken to a hospital in critical condition after a fire broke out at a home in the 700 block of Quebec Place NW, DC Fire and EMS said.

Photos show smoke pouring out of a second-floor window.

Update Working Fire 700 block Quebec Pl. NW. #DCsBravest arrived to find considerable fire 2nd floor 3 story occupied house. Fire has been knocked down. 1 person rescued by firefighters and transported to to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/faFTGHqMom — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) September 14, 2021

Firefighters arrived after 3 p.m. and found considerable fire on the second floor of the three-story home. They were able to extinguish the flames.

No information was immediately released on the age of the child or the possible cause of the blaze.

