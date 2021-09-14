fire

Child Critically Injured in DC Row House Fire

By NBC Washington Staff

dc fire quebec place
DC Fire and EMS

A child is seriously hurt after a fire Tuesday in a Northwest D.C. row house, officials say. Other children were inside but were able to get out safely. 

The child was taken to a hospital in critical condition after a fire broke out at a home in the 700 block of Quebec Place NW, DC Fire and EMS said. 

Photos show smoke pouring out of a second-floor window. 

Firefighters arrived after 3 p.m. and found considerable fire on the second floor of the three-story home. They were able to extinguish the flames. 

No information was immediately released on the age of the child or the possible cause of the blaze.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story. 

This article tagged under:

fireDC Fire and EMS
