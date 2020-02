A car struck and injured a child near RFK Stadium in Northeast D.C. Wednesday night, police and fire officials say.

The crash happened about 5:30 p.m. in the 3900 block of East Capitol Street NE.

Medics took the child to the hospital. The child was unconscious, but breathing, authorities say.

Police say the driver involved stayed at the scene.

