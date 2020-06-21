Northern Virginia

Alexandria Bans Guns on City Property

By Associated Press

Getty Images

ALEXANDRIA, VA – APRIL 19: Tom Fernande addresses gun rights groups gathered at Fort Hunt Park for an “Open Carry Rally” April 19, 2010 in Alexandria, Virginia. The groups gathered in a National Park area to publicly carry weapons as a demonstration of their constitutional rights to bear arms. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

The governing body of northern Virginia's largest city has voted unanimously to ban firearms on all public property.

The Alexandria City Council voted unanimously for the ordinance after a public hearing Saturday. The new law takes effect July 1 and bars firearms and ammunition from all city facilities and parks.

The city had a similar ordinance in the 1990s but a state law passed in 2002 barred localities from regulating firearms in their facilities. That law was overturned by the General Assembly this year.

Local

Fauquier County 3 hours ago

3 Arrested, Charged in Virginia Woman's Death

Arlington 14 hours ago

Cleaning Crews Wash Away Girl's Black Lives Matter Chalk Art

Alexandria said it is the first city Virginia to ban firearms under the new law.

Gun-rights activists had occasionally conducted open-carry rallies at City Hall, A rally organized last week by the Virginia Citizens Defense League in opposition to the proposed law drew more than 200 participants.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Northern VirginiaAlexandriagunsgun ban
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Health Changing Minds Safe at Home U.S. & World Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene NBCLX Community Harris' Heroes Vote: Polls & Trivia Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us