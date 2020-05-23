4 Shot in Southeast DC

A woman was gravely injured and three others were also hurt in a shooting in Southeast D.C. Saturday night, authorities say.

Police and medics responded to the 1300 block of Congress Street SE in Congress Heights just after 8 p.m.

They found four shooting victims in the area and police believe they are all connected to the same shooting.

Medics took one woman to a hospital in grave condition. Two other people, believed to be adults, were transported to a hospital with serious injuries. A fourth adult went to the hospital with minor injuries.

No information was given regarding possible suspects or what led to the shooting.

