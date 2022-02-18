2 Men Arrested in the Kidnapping, Assault of Woman in Montgomery

Two 22-year-old men have been accused of kidnapping and beating a woman earlier this month in Montgomery County, Maryland, police said.

The victim knew the assailants, identified as Javier Antonio Ortiz and Edwin Manuel Reyes, of Hyattsville, authorities said.

The woman told police that on Feb. 5 the two suspects came up to her while at Unplugged Restaurant and Sports Bar, located on Georgia Avenue, in Wheaton.

Ortiz and Reyes convinced her to leave with them, she said. Once in the car, the suspects allegedly started to beat her and threatened her with a gun when she tried to get out, police said.

The men then drove away to an unspecified location, where they allegedly pulled her out of the car and attacked her before she lost consciousness, police said.

The victim awoke on the side of the road in the 2600 block of Powder Mill Road, in Hyattsville, authorities said.

During the investigation, detectives identified Reyes and Ortiz as the two men involved in the aggression. They were arrested on Feb. 16.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Information on a possible motive behind the assault was not immediately available.

Ortiz faces charges of kidnapping and second-degree assault. Reyes is accused of kidnapping, first and second-degree assault, illegal possession of a gun and possession of a firearm in the use of a felony. He's hospitalized for an injury not related to this case.