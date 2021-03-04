1 Killed in Small Plane Crash in Virginia

One person was killed in a small plane crash in Loudoun County, Virginia, Thursday afternoon, according to Virginia State Police.

The single-engine Beechcraft Musketeer crashed in the woods area near Krens Farm Airport in Hillsboro after 3 p.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The victim was the only person on board.

The National Transportation Safety Board is in charge of the investigation.