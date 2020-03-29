First Two Coronavirus Deaths Reported in Arlington

Arlington health officials announced the city's first two deaths related to COVID-19 on Sunday.

One patient was 72 years old with chronic medical conditions, who had been ill with COVID-19 for a few weeks. The other patient was 60 years old with chronic medical conditions, identified with COVID-19 this past week.

Arlington has 84 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

“We are saddened by the deaths of two Arlington County residents related to COVID-19. Our hearts go out to their loved ones,” said Arlington Health District Director Dr. Reuben Varghese in a press release. “These deaths, along with the increasing numbers of coronavirus cases we are seeing in the region, are a reminder that we all must be vigilant to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus."

Health officials are encouraging people to take precautions that were previously advised. Social distancing and self-isolation are recommended to prevent the spread of the virus.

Correction: This story now states there are 84 confirmed cases in Arlington. It previously reported the 25 confirmed cases in Alexandria.