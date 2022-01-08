Winter Weather Advisory in Maryland, Virginia as Frigid Cold Grips DC Area

What to Know Areas north and west of Washington, D.C., under a winter weather advisory Sunday morning for freezing rain.

Road conditions could be bad on interstates 270, 70, 95, 695, and 83, the National Weather Service said.

For other parts of the D.C. area, expect rain to move in Sunday morning and continue during the afternoon and evening.

Numbingly cold temperatures have gripped the Washington, D.C., area as neighborhoods to the north and west prepare for freezing rain and ice accumulation on Sunday morning.

A winter weather advisory is set for early Sunday morning until noon for parts of Maryland, including Frederick, Howard and Montgomery counties, and Virginia, including Clarke, Frederick and Loudoun counties. Here’s a full list of weather alerts.

It will be very cold as the D.C. area digs out from our biggest snowstorm in years and the second bout of snow on Friday.

Saturday brings wind chills in the teens and temperatures mostly stuck below freezing throughout the D.C. area. It will also be sunny and dry, giving you an opportunity to prepare for potentially disruptive winter weather or lots of rain, depending on where you live.

Freezing rain is likely early Sunday in areas covered by the winter weather advisory, and ice accumulation could total around one-tenth of an inch, the National Weather Service said.

The ice could make travel difficult or dangerous.

“Anyone [traveling], especially on interstates 270, 70, 95, 695, and 83 should pay close attention to the weather Sunday,” the NWS said.

Closer to D.C., expect rain to arrive from the north and west Sunday morning, then continue during the afternoon and evening, Storm Team4 says.

Keep your winter gear on hand next week.

Monday will bring some sun and temps in the 30s.

Tuesday will bring an Arctic blast of frigid air, and highs will only be in the upper 20s.

Temperatures will recover Wednesday, and the D.C. area will have highs in the 40s on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

The next storm chance comes on Saturday.

