DC Area Sees Slushy Snow, Rain, Sun on Super Bowl Sunday

The Washington, D.C., area saw rain, slushy snow, rain again and then sunshine on Super Bowl Sunday.

Parts of the region got more than 3 inches of snow, while others got not much more than a dusting. Snow on grassy areas was melting by mid-afternoon.

Overall, 1 to 4 inches of slushy snow were expected, with less in southern Maryland. The storm was set to be intense and then gone, with sunshine and winds later in the day.

It’s set to be bitterly cold but dry on Monday, and then a wintry mix is possible later in the week.

During the storm, drivers were temporarily ordered to stay off I-495, I-270 and I-370 in Montgomery County unless their jobs required travel, Maryland State Police said. A snow emergency plan from state police was in effect. Emergency responders, medical professionals and snow removal workers, among others, were allowed to be on roads.

The snow may be gone, but roads still may be slick overnight.

Winds will be 10 to 20 mph at times.

Winds will continue to pick up through the late afternoon - expect winds at 10-20mph. Winds will stay breezy into the overnight, with winds chills in the 20s. It will be cold if you are headed out for any #Superbowl festivities but it will be dry! Watch the ice on the roads! pic.twitter.com/NMXq1ABYjU — Lauryn Ricketts (@laurynricketts) February 7, 2021

Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories were in effect in the region and expired Sunday afternoon. All weather alerts can be found here.

Snow Totals

Here are unofficial snow totals as of about 11:40 a.m. Sunday, released by the National Weather Service:

D.C.: 0.3 inches

Chesapeake Beach: 1 inch

Waldorf: 0.8 inches

Frederick, Maryland: 2.5 inches

Elliott City: 1 inch

Rockville: 2.8 inches

Arlington: 0.7 inches

Alexandria: 0.7 inches

Winchester: 3 inches

Herndon: 2.7 inches

Falls Church: 1 inch

Purcellville: 3.6 inches

Storm Team4 expected 1-4 inches of snow across the area. Most parts of the area were set to be on the low end of that, but heavy snow banding was forecast to bring up totals slightly.

Expected snow totals were lowered because of warm surface temperatures, Storm Team4 Chief Meteorologist Doug Kammerer said early Sunday.

Latest model runs continue to give less snow due to warm surface temps. This is the biggest issue with our forecast as we talked about at 11. Looks like we will be on the lower end. Booo!! — Doug Kammerer (@dougkammerer) February 7, 2021

Rain generally east of U.S. Route 15 and in the Shenandoah Valley will gradually change to snow around daybreak with all snow west of there. Snow totals have been lowered due more marginal surface temperatures and rain this morning. #DCwx #MDwx #VAwx #WVwx pic.twitter.com/d1JUWmdRk6 — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) February 7, 2021

News4's Darcy Spencer reports on how people may be more prepared this time around following last week's storm.

Metrobus Service Changes

Metrobus service is operating on a severe snow plan on Sunday. Bus service is limited to major roads, with additional snow detours possible based on road conditions.

"Bus customers are advised to travel only if necessary, as they may be outside longer than normal due to longer wait times and delays," Metro said. "If there is snow blocking the curb, do not stand in the street. Wait on the sidewalk until the bus arrives."

MetroAccess service will operate on a normal schedule, but delays are expected.

Metrorail will operate normal service on all lines, with 89 of 91 stations open. Franconia-Springfield and Van Dorn St stations will remain closed due to power system upgrades, Metro said.

Free shuttle buses will operate between Franconia-Springfield, Van Dorn St and Eisenhower Ave for access to the Yellow and Blue lines; however, express shuttle bus service between Franconia-Springfield and Pentagon will not operate.

Customers are encouraged to sign up for MetroAlerts text and email messages to receive the latest service updates. Additional service information will be provided through MetroAlerts, on the Status and Alerts page at wmata.com and on Metro's social media channels @Metrorailinfo and @Metrobusinfo.

COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments Canceled

St. Mary’s County Health Department’s drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites will be closed and the COVID-19 vaccine clinic cancelled on Monday, Feb. 8, the health department announced Saturday.

Anyone with an appointment for the vaccination clinic on Monday will be rescheduled to Tuesday at the same time and location as their original appointment, the health department said.

District Snow Team Deploys

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser deployed the District Snow Team early Sunday in preparation for snow.

On Friday evening, brine application crews began spraying the “hot mix” combination of brine and beet juice on bridges, ramps and other elevated structures to lower the temperature where ice bonds to the pavement.

"The District Snow Team also encourages residents and commercial property owners to apply abrasives such as rock salt, deicer, or non-clumping kitty litter to the sidewalks around their properties prior to snowfall to reduce the possibility of icing and to prevent slips and falls," a statement from D.C. officials said. "Residential and commercial property owners are required to clear snow and ice from their sidewalks within the first eight hours of daylight following the end of the storm."

Through the Sidewalk Shoveling Exemption Program, residents who own and live in their own homes (single-family or apartment building with no more than three units) and are 65 years old or older and/or living with a disability will be exempt. Residents who need to apply for the exemption program should call 311 to apply by Feb. 28, the deadline for this year.

Residents and commuters are encouraged to register for important weather alerts from the District by signing up for AlertDC at alertdc.dc.gov.

Looking Ahead

It will be bitterly cold Monday, as temperatures rise into the mid 30s with plenty of sunshine and lighter winds.

We are looking at a light wintry mix possible Tuesday morning, but that will quickly change to rain. A few showers are possible Tuesday, but Storm Team4 is not expecting much. It will be cloudy with temperatures in the mid- to upper 40s.

We’re back in the 30s on Wednesday, with a mix of sun and clouds. We are watching another winter storm for Thursday into Friday. This could bring us some snow along with a wintry mix. Temperatures on Thursday are in the 30s, and by Friday we could be back in the 40s. Besides that, a few more chances of winter weather return for next Sunday and the following Tuesday.

