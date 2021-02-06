Winter Storm Warning: 3-5 Inches Slushy Snow on Super Bowl Sunday in DC Area

Super Bowl Sunday in the D.C. area is forecast to kick off with a winter storm that could dump 3-5 inches of heavy, wet snow. That storm won't last long, but it could leave slushy conditions on roads and sidewalks.

The quick-moving snowstorm is expected to arrive overnight in D.C., Maryland and Northern Virginia — and be out before it’s time to make your nachos, Storm Team4 Meteorologist Lauryn Ricketts says.

“If you’re heading out for the Super Bowl, no snow will be falling then, but it will certainly be slick,” Ricketts said.

A winter storm warning will be in effect for the Washington, D.C., area from 3 a.m. to noon Sunday, the National Weather Service says.

Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories have been posted for much of the area for tonight through Noon Sunday for 3-6 inches of snow (warning area in pink) and 2-3 inches (advisory area in purple).

“Travel could be very difficult,” the NWS warned.

A winter weather advisory will be in effect for some Virginia counties far north and west and Calvert and St. Mary’s counties in Maryland. Here's a full list of weather alerts.

Get your errands done on Saturday when it’s dry and breezy with temperatures rising to near 50°.

Skies will cloud over during the afternoon and snow may arrive by 3 a.m. amid near-freezing temperatures. By the time you wake up, roads and sidewalks could have some ice and be covered in slush.

The Interstate 95 corridor is in line for some of the heaviest snow totals.

Far southern Maryland is a question mark, but Ricketts said an upgrade to a winter storm warning is possible there.

“Most of that snow that’s going to fall is going to be wet, with that little bit of rain mixed in,” Ricketts said.

After the 12-hour burst of snow, the storm will move out and you can expect some melting during the afternoon as temperatures warm up.

After this snowstorm moves out, winter is certainly not done with us. Monday will be bitterly cold with temperatures only in the low to mid-30s but with plenty of sunshine. By Tuesday, temperatures climb into the low to mid-40s, but Storm Team4 is tracking another area of light wintry mix.

Snow Timing and Totals for DC, Maryland and Virginia

Generally speaking, Storm Team4 expects 3 to 5 inches of snowfall along the I-95 corridor from Frederick County, Maryland, to Spotsylvania County, Virginia. There is some evidence for locally higher amounts in a line just south and east of D.C.

By 3 a.m., D.C. and metro Maryland and Virginia should see snow. Far southeastern Maryland could start off as a little rain-snow mix.

We are generally thinking about 2" - 5" of snow across the region Sunday morning. A small shift in the track could impact the totals across the region so we will continue to watch it. Remember, everything is out by 2pm/3pm. Slushy streets and snow covered sidewalks - etc.

Snow will continue to fall, moderate or heavy at times, through the morning hours.

Heavy, wet snow will continue to accumulate in the morning with the heaviest snow falling between 6 and 10 a.m.

Snowfall could hit an inch per hour Sunday morning, reducing visibility, the National Weather Service says.

Ahead of lunchtime and through the early afternoon, temperatures will rise to the upper 30s, snow showers could mix with some rain. That could melt away some of the winter wonderland and cause slick roads.

By 3 p.m., the D.C. area is set to dry out as temperatures approach 40° by late afternoon. The National Weather Service says up to 6 inches is possible in spots.

Once the winter storm skitters out of the Mid-Atlantic, the evening is set to be dry.

There will be some slick spots, so be very careful if you’re meeting up with your pandemic pod to watch the Kansas City Chiefs face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Super Bowl.

Metrobus Service Changes

Metrobus service will operate on a severe snow plan beginning Sunday morning, Metro announced Saturday. Bus service will be limited to major roads, with additional snow detours possible based on road conditions.

"Bus customers are advised to travel only if necessary, as they may be outside longer than normal due to longer wait times and delays," Metro said. "If there is snow blocking the curb, do not stand in the street. Wait on the sidewalk until the bus arrives."

MetroAccess service will operate on a normal schedule, but delays are expected.

Metrorail will operate normal service on all lines, with 89 of 91 stations open. Franconia-Springfield and Van Dorn St stations will remain closed due to power system upgrades, Metro said.

Free shuttle buses will operate between Franconia-Springfield, Van Dorn St and Eisenhower Ave for access to the Yellow and Blue lines; however, express shuttle bus service between Franconia-Springfield and Pentagon will not operate.

Customers are encouraged to sign up for MetroAlerts text and email messages to receive the latest service updates. Additional service information will be provided through MetroAlerts, on the Status and Alerts page at wmata.com and on Metro's social media channels @Metrorailinfo and @Metrobusinfo.

COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments Canceled

St. Mary’s County Health Department’s drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites will be closed and the COVID-19 vaccine clinic cancelled on Monday, Feb. 8, the health department announced Saturday.

A"ll individuals with registered appointments for the vaccination clinic on February 8, 2021 will be rescheduled to Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at the same time and location of their original appointment," the health department said.

District Snow Team to Deploy Midnight on Sunday

Mayor Muriel Bowser will deploy the District Snow Team at midnight on Sunday in preparation for snow starting early Sunday morning.

On Friday evening, brine application crews began spraying the “hot mix” combination of brine and beet juice on bridges, ramps and other elevated structures to lower the temperature where ice bonds to the pavement.

"The District Snow Team also encourages residents and commercial property owners to apply abrasives such as rock salt, deicer, or non-clumping kitty litter to the sidewalks around their properties prior to snowfall to reduce the possibility of icing and to prevent slips and falls," the District said. "Residential and commercial property owners are required to clear snow and ice from their sidewalks within the first eight hours of daylight following the end of the storm."

Through the Sidewalk Shoveling Exemption Program, residents who own and live in their own homes (single-family or apartment building with no more than three units) and are 65 years old or older and/or living with a disability will be exempt. Residents who need to apply for the exemption program should call 311 to apply by Feb. 28, the deadline for this year.

Residents and commuters are encouraged to register for important weather alerts from the District by signing up for AlertDC at alertdc.dc.gov.

Stay with Storm Team4 for the latest forecast