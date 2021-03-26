Wind Advisory in DC Area Amid Temps Near 80° Friday

Brace for powerful winds and near-record warmth around 80° on Friday in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

Scattered showers will push out by 9 a.m., and things will get seasonably hot and sunny, Storm Team4 Meteorologist Lauryn Ricketts says.

Winds are set to pick up dramatically and temperatures will soar as sunshine develops. It’s possible D.C. will see the first 80°-degree day of the year.

A wind advisory is set for most of the region from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m., the National Weather Service says.

The wind advisory includes Washington, D.C.; parts of Montgomery and Howard counties plus Anne Arundel, Frederick, Prince George’s in Maryland and Arlington, northern Fauquier, Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William counties plus Alexandria, Falls Church, Manassas, Manassas Park in Virginia.

Gusts could reach up to 50 mph, so hold onto your hats and make sure lawn furniture and trash cans are secure. Be aware of falling tree limbs and potential power outages, the NWS says.

If you have plans Friday night, the weather shouldn’t get in the way. Winds will subside a bit by evening, leaving a warm breeze, perfect for dinning outdoors.

Saturday is the pick day of the weekend, Storm Team4 says. It’s set to be gorgeous and sunny with lighter winds and highs in the low 70s.

On Sunday, winds are set to return. Rain is likely and storms are possible amid temps around 70°.

By Monday, temperatures cool into the upper 50s amid mostly sunny skies.

