Weekend Snow Expected in D.C. Area: Here's When and How Much

Bitter cold winds are battering the Washington, D.C., area as residents prepare for snow during the weekend.

A winter storm is set to bring snow to the area Friday and Saturday, but the most significant impacts are expected farther away from D.C.

Grab a heavy winter coat and sunglasses Thursday. After one of the coldest mornings of the week, it will be dry and sunny with wind chills in the 20s.

There’s an 80% chance of snow Friday and Saturday. The frigid cold will remain before, during and after the snow.

Snow Timing for D.C., Maryland and Virginia

On Friday, expect dry weather at sunrise with temperatures in the 30s.

By noon, the winter storm could begin to impact the D.C. area. It will likely start a light wintry mix amid temps in the mid-30s.

Expect more snow through the afternoon and as sunset approaches.

D.C. is set to wake up to a coating of snow Saturday morning.

Saturday will be uncomfortably cold and windy with chills near 0° throughout the afternoon and night. Snow is set to be gone by sunset.

Potential Snow Totals This Weekend in the DC Area

Storm Team4 says generally 1 to 4 inches of snow could fall in the D.C. area. Areas along the coast, such as Southern Maryland, are in line for more.

Any shift in the track of the storm could slash or increase expected snowfall. There's a 10% chance that snow will dodge the D.C. area entirely.

There's an 80% chance for an inch by Saturday morning, and just a 30% chance for 3 inches.

Here's my latest thinking for the coming storm. In a nutshell: less, not more. I still have high confidence that the DC Metro area will get a coating to an inch or 2 of snow starting Friday afternoon and continuing into Saturday AM. Southern Maryland will get more snow than DC.

10-Day Forecast for Washington, DC, Maryland and Northern Virginia

No matter the amount of snow we get, brace for ferocious wind and biting cold during the weekend.

Saturday afternoon, expect blustery and frigid winds amid highs in the 20s.

Sunday will be sunny, breezy and cold, and highs could get back to near 30°.

Highs will be near 40° on Monday, around 50° on Tuesday and Wednesday and could hit 56° on Thursday. The cold will return for the first weekend of February.

