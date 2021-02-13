Winter Weather Advisory in Effect; Beware of Icy Roads

A winter weather advisory is in effect in the Washington, D.C., area on Valentine's Day after an ice storm Saturday and lingering icy conditions Sunday morning.

Storm Team4 is in Weather Alert mode, and a National Weather Service advisory is in place until 10 a.m. for D.C. and parts of Maryland and Virginia.

Look out for fog and freezing drizzle in some areas. Secondary roads may be particularly iced over, Storm Team4’s Lauryn Ricketts warned.

Secondary roads are messy this AM with most of the main roads wet (but icy/slick in spots -especially bridges, ramps and overpasses). Temps warm above freezing 10a/11a and there will be some melting this afternoon as temps rise to around 40. Let's talk MORE freezing rain on NBC! pic.twitter.com/vGuFblU0KZ — Lauryn Ricketts (@laurynricketts) February 14, 2021

News4’s Adam Tuss spotted ice on Chain Bridge early Sunday. Slow down, especially on bridges, ramps and overpasses.

Careful on the roads this am - some place like the Chain Bridge are coated with ice. Drive way slower than normal, especially on hills and curves @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/EXv7M5Ce9g — Adam Tuss (@AdamTuss) February 14, 2021

The ice is set to melt some Sunday afternoon, as temperatures rise to about 40.

Storm Team4 is tracking some showers Sunday night, and possibly more freezing rain, mainly east and south of D.C.

Spotty showers and possibly some freezing rain are expected Monday and into Tuesday. The precipitation will dry out Tuesday and Wednesday. Then a wintry mix is expected Thursday.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

News4's Shomari Stone reports on love in the freezing air.

Dangerous road conditions and damage to power lines were reported across the D.C. area on Sunday a glaze of ice formed on some streets. Less than 200 Dominion Energy customers were left without power across the D.C., Maryland and Virginia area.

By midday, officials warned residents to stay off the roads.

"The onset of freezing rain can be especially dangerous, as it only looks like light rain is falling, but in fact, a thin layer of ice is forming on pavement and sidewalks," the National Weather Service warned. Travel could become "nearly impossible."

In Maryland, Montgomery County saw a half inch of snow, as a snow emergency was declared there and in Anne Arundel, Frederick and Howard counties. Here's a full list of weather alerts.

A quarter of an inch of ice was reported in Alexandria, Virginia and Annapolis, Maryland.

The weather ground COVID-19 vaccinations at Six Flags America in Prince George's County to a halt. Patients will be rescheduled, authorities said.

News4's Darcy Spencer reports on how the precipitation in the southern part of Prince George's County appeared to be letting up.

Transit Impacts and Closures in DC Area

Metrobuses are operating on a moderate snow plan on Sunday, with buses and routes detoured around areas prone to hazardous conditions. Go here to see if your bus line is affected.

Ahead of the storm, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser sent out the District Snow Team's heavy and light plows to clear large and small streets.

Residents were encouraged to spread abrasives like salt on their sidewalks to prevent slips and falls. Residential and commercial property owners are required to clear the sidewalks within eight hours of daylight after the storm passes. Qualified residents can be exempt.

Out of all the seasons, winter is warming the fastest. But warmer temperatures don’t necessarily mean less snow. News4’s Meteorologist Amelia Draper explains how snowfall patterns are changing with our changing climate .

Maryland State Police said they had responded to 57 crashes on highways statewide as of 4 p.m. Saturday. Virginia State Police responded to a total of 195 disabled vehicles and 366 traffic crashes statewide as of 9 p.m. Saturday.

Stay with Storm Team4 and NBC Washington for updates on the forecast.