Steady Rain Drenches DC Area During Morning Commute

Storm Team4 is tracking a soggy and chilly Wednesday morning in the Washington, D.C., area, plus a storm on Saturday that could generate some of our last snowflakes of the season.

As we transition to spring, the next few days will bring weather all over the map.

On Wednesday, rain is washing over the region and could be heavy at times.

The morning commute will have wet roads and temperatures around 40°. Layer up because it will only get a few degrees warmer.

After lunchtime, the rain will taper off to intermittent showers. Most of the rain should be done by 6 or 7 p.m., Storm Team4 says.

Rain may mix with snow farther north and west and in high-elevation areas. There’s a winter weather advisory for parts of the Blue Ridge, but don’t expect snowflakes closer to D.C. — yet.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Thursday will have more clouds with highs near 50°.

Friday would be a nice day to enjoy lunch outside with sun in the morning and highs near 60°.

Storm Expected Saturday in DC Area

A powerful and fast-moving storm will impact the area on Saturday. You may see some snowflakes, but not enough to cause significant travel problems.

After a mild start, a cold front will usher in chilly air and a howling northwest wind, Storm Team4 says.

Expect rain in the morning. There will be a chance for a wintry mix in the early afternoon, but no accumulations are expected.

Wind gusts over 40 mph will be likely from around 11 a.m. through sunset.

Temperatures will also fall rapidly throughout the day, from the mid-40s by 9 a.m. to the mid-30s by 5 p.m. to below freezing by 8 p.m. Evening wind chills may drop into the 10s — it will be a good night to get cozy on the couch.

A refreeze is possible late Saturday due to the cold. Roads could be slippery or have icy spots.

Sunday will be cold with highs in the low to mid-40s, but it will be sunny.

Next week, we’ll have east, dry and mild weather. Expect highs around 60 on Monday and Tuesday, then warmer air on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Stay with Storm Team4 for the latest forecast. Download the NBC Washington app on iOS and Android to get severe weather alerts on your phone.