Strong Storms Possible Amid Sticky Heat in DC Area

Another sticky, hot day is here for the D.C. area along with the chance for afternoon storms.

Highs are set to reach 90° to 94° degrees with the heat index nearing 100°.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

There’s a 40% chance for rain, and storms are most likely between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.

D.C. Area Weather Radar

The intense heat could make some storms strong to severe. The primary threat will be damaging wind gusts, but periods of blinding rain could also slow some commuters.

There’s a marginal risk of severe weather in the D.C. area, although stronger storms are not expected to wash over the entire region. Grab an umbrella just in case you get caught in rain.

After a hot, humid and storm-free day on Tuesday, storm chances are back for your Wednesday afternoon and evening. Organized severe weather is not likely, but 1 or 2 of the PM storms could produce damaging wind gusts and periods of blinding rain during the pm commute. pic.twitter.com/HGRBYTBbHY — Chuck Bell (@ChuckBell4) July 14, 2021

Thursday will be similarly hot to Wednesday, but with a much lower rain chance.

The hottest day of the week is likely ahead of us: Friday’s high could be around 96°. Scattered storms are possible in the afternoon.

Saturday and Sunday have a 60% chance for rain.

D.C. activated its heat emergency plan and will have cooling centers open Wednesday. Go here if you or someone else need someplace to go to cool down.

(7/11 at 6:08PM) A Heat Emergency has been issued for DC for Monday, July 12, through Wednesday, July 14. Visit https://t.co/URE9GBfN7u to find a cooling center near you. Find tips to beat the heat, https://t.co/hjWz8VoxZY. #StayCoolDC pic.twitter.com/hSv4nztnpD — DC Homeland Security & Emergency Management (@DC_HSEMA) July 11, 2021

Stay with Storm Team4 and NBC Washington for updates on the forecast.