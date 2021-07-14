storm team4

Strong Storms Possible Amid Sticky Heat in DC Area

Storm Team4 says storms Wednesday afternoon could bring damaging winds and blinding rain

By Storm Team4 and NBC Washington Staff

Another sticky, hot day is here for the D.C. area along with the chance for afternoon storms.

Highs are set to reach 90° to 94° degrees with the heat index nearing 100°.

There’s a 40% chance for rain, and storms are most likely between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.

D.C. Area Weather Radar

The intense heat could make some storms strong to severe. The primary threat will be damaging wind gusts, but periods of blinding rain could also slow some commuters.

There’s a marginal risk of severe weather in the D.C. area, although stronger storms are not expected to wash over the entire region. Grab an umbrella just in case you get caught in rain.

Thursday will be similarly hot to Wednesday, but with a much lower rain chance.

The hottest day of the week is likely ahead of us: Friday’s high could be around 96°. Scattered storms are possible in the afternoon.

Saturday and Sunday have a 60% chance for rain.

D.C. activated its heat emergency plan and will have cooling centers open Wednesday. Go here if you or someone else need someplace to go to cool down. 

