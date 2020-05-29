Strong Thunderstorms Possible in DC Area on Friday

Summer warmth and humidity on Friday will lead to thunderstorm chances, but nice weather will return during the weekend.

Despite the storm threat, there will be quite a bit more sunshine compared to Thursday. Plan for a much warmer afternoon. Temperatures will climb well into the 80s and when you add in the humidity it will feel close to 90°.

You may see some rain alongside warm, breezy and humid conditions in the morning.

Thunderstorms could develop by the late afternoon or evening. There is a slight risk of strong storms with the greatest chance for severe weather north of D.C. into Pennsylvania.

Good morning. TGIF! Tracking a chance of thunderstorm chances today and some of those storms could become strong to severe. Highest chances for severe weather will be from DC North into Penn. Warnings will be pushed to our NBCWashington app. #Working4You pic.twitter.com/sy2YhaSNqf — Chuck Bell (@ChuckBell4) May 29, 2020

A cold front will arrive Friday night so showers will remain possible well into Saturday morning. But a northwest wind will follow, clearing skies and lowering humidity levels.

Temperatures will rise from the mid- to upper 60s Saturday morning to around 80° in the afternoon. Humidity is looking to break on Sunday, and the start of next week will have lovely, sunny and less hot weather.

