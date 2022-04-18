Mid-April Snow Falls West of DC, Advisories in Effect

Storm Team4 is tracking weather Monday that seems more fit for early March than early April.

D.C. and near suburbs have rain, cloudy skies and frosty temperatures. Many areas to the west are seeing snow.

A winter storm warning is in effect for extreme western Allegany County. Winter weather advisories are in effect for Clarke, Fredrick and Warren counties in Virginia; Washington County, Maryland and a number of West Virginia counties. Go here to see all weather alerts issued by the National Weather Service.

A reported 3 to 4 inches have fallen in some locations, and we’re seeing some issues on roads.

“It’s simply incredible that this is the type of storm we’ve got in the middle of April,” Storm Team4 Chief Meteorologist Doug Kammerer said.

Winter Weather Advisory has been expanded towards the East for more SNOW!! 1-2" in some spots and we are seeing some issues on area roads. Heads up my friends. I will see you at 4,5&6 with the very latest! pic.twitter.com/nl2En2JO8b — Doug Kammerer (@dougkammerer) April 18, 2022

Photos from viewers show snow in Front Royal, Virginia; Smithsburg, Maryland and Sherpherdstown, West Virginia. In Smithburg, bright spring tulips got a coating of snow.

Still coming down in Front Royal... pic.twitter.com/FcvzXWhsMr — shawn b (@bevmania) April 18, 2022

This week is expected to warm up. We’re looking at a high in the upper 50s on Tuesday, mid-60s on Wednesday and about 70 on Thursday. We’ll climb near 80 as the weekend approaches. Tuesday is set to be blustery.

