Saturday Weather: Warm With Showers, Isolated Storms Possible in DC Area

Wintry weather walloped the Washington, D.C., area just a week ago, but this Saturday might feel closer to summer — complete with humidity, warmth and potential for storms.

Saturday morning will be sunny and nice, but Storm Team4 has a heads up for anyone with allergies: Tree pollen is high in the D.C. area.

Some showers and possibly a few storms are on tap Saturday afternoon. Overall, there’s a 50% chance of rain. It won’t be a washout, but be ready to adapt your outdoor plans.

Isolated showers could become more frequent by mid- and late afternoon as temperatures climb toward the upper 70s — about 20° above average. At points, it will also be a little more humid than usual for this time of year.

A cold front will reach Interstate 95 about 6 p.m. and a few thunderstorms could come along with it. With so much warmth and wind to work with, there will be a risk of severe storms. The risk will be highest near the Chesapeake Bay, in Southern Maryland and on the Eastern Shore.

Skies will clear up Saturday evening leading to dry weather for Sunday and Monday — wonderful for cherry blossom viewing.

Sunday will bring partly sunny skies, northwest winds and highs near 60°.

Monday will feature sparkling sunshine with highs near 70°.

By Tuesday, the cherry blossoms could reach peak bloom. The National Park Service has estimated 70% of the Yoshino cherry trees along the Tidal Basin will be flowering between Tuesday and Friday.

