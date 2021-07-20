Wildfire Smoke Gives DC Area Hazy Skies, Lower Air Quality

It’s not a cloudy day in the Washington, D.C. area — look up and you’ll see a layer of haze from wildfires burning out west.

Smoke from dozens and dozens of wildfires is reaching the ground and impacting the air quality, Storm Team4 Meteorologist Amelia Draper says.

Map: Wildfire Smoke Impact

The air quality in the D.C. area is code yellow. That means there’s moderate pollution that could pose a health risk, especially to anyone who is sensitive to air quality, the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments said.

For most people, moderate air quality will not jeopardize your health. Young children, older people or people with heart conditions are advised to take it easy if they go outside and watch for symptoms such as cough or shortness of breath.

The smoke is expected to be heaviest in the area through Wednesday, then scattered rain and storms will help push it out.

The air is expected to be cleaner and clearer by Thursday, but expect wildfire smoke to be making its way into the region through the weekend, Draper says.