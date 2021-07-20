Wildfires

Wildfire Smoke Gives DC Area Hazy Skies, Lower Air Quality

The D.C. air quality index is rated code yellow for moderate pollution. See a map of how smoke from wildfires is moving over the region

By Sophia Barnes

NBC Universal, Inc.

It’s not a cloudy day in the Washington, D.C. area — look up and you’ll see a layer of haze from wildfires burning out west.

Smoke from dozens and dozens of wildfires is reaching the ground and impacting the air quality, Storm Team4 Meteorologist Amelia Draper says.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Map: Wildfire Smoke Impact

The air quality in the D.C. area is code yellow. That means there’s moderate pollution that could pose a health risk, especially to anyone who is sensitive to air quality, the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments said.

For most people, moderate air quality will not jeopardize your health. Young children, older people or people with heart conditions are advised to take it easy if they go outside and watch for symptoms such as cough or shortness of breath.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The smoke is expected to be heaviest in the area through Wednesday, then scattered rain and storms will help push it out.

The air is expected to be cleaner and clearer by Thursday, but expect wildfire smoke to be making its way into the region through the weekend, Draper says.

Summer Games 2 hours ago

Interactive: Which Countries Dominate the Summer Olympics?

Business 10 hours ago

CO2 Emissions Set to Hit Record Levels in 2023 and There's ‘No Clear Peak in Sight,' IEA Says

This article tagged under:

Wildfiresstorm team4air quality
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us