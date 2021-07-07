Extreme Heat in DC Area; Tropical Storm Watch in Southern Maryland

Extreme heat keeps a grip on the Washington, D.C., region, and a tropical storm watch has been issued in parts of Southern Maryland as forecasters track storm Elsa's path up the East Coast.

Calvert County and St. Mary's City are under a tropical storm watch, which means storm-force winds are possible within 48 hours, the National Weather Service says.

Downpours causing moderate flooding and damaging winds up to 57 mph are the biggest impacts expected.

Damage to porches, awnings and mobile homes is a risk; trees could be broken or uprooted and scattered power outages may occur, the National Weather Service says.

Before Elsa has a noticeable impact on the D.C. metro area, expect dangerously high heat.

Open your front door on Wednesday and you'll get smacked by D.C.’s persistent summer swelter as the heat index climbs to 100° or higher again.

High temperatures will be around 95°, but with the humidity, it will feel even hotter.

Some isolated storms are possible during the afternoon, but mainly to the west.

Extreme heat is the main story. Stay safe by drinking extra water; watch out for kids on sun-baked playground equipment and keep pets' paws off the hot pavement.

Tropical Storm Elsa is churning around Florida. Storm Team4 is tracking local impacts from Elsa beginning on Thursday.

The worst impacts are expected south and east, including in parts of Southern Maryland, Virginia Beach and coastal Delaware. But the D.C. metro area could get strong to severe storms.

Be prepared for stormy weather on Thursday evening, then overnight and into Friday morning.

Early Friday, rain from the remnants of Elsa will move out. Then, skies will turn partly sunny although more spotty rain is possible.

Saturday is set to be less humid and partly sunny and chances for rain or storms are falling.

Sunday has a higher chance for rain amid mostly cloudy skies and temps in the upper 80s.

Heat Safety Tips & Cooling Centers

When the temperature or heat index in the District is forecast to be 95° or higher, D.C.'s government implements its Heat Emergency Plan and activates cooling centers for residents to seek relief from the heat. You can find a list of D.C. cooling center locations at heat.dc.gov.

"Extreme heat is dangerous and can cause illnesses and death. As temperatures rise, you are encouraged to take an active role in your safety and take action to stay cool," D.C. officials warn.

They share these tips to stay safe and help protect others: