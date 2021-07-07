storm team4

Heat Index to Climb Above 100° in DC Area

Storm Team4 is tracking extreme heat and impacts from storm Elsa, which are expected to arrive Thursday

By NBC Washington Staff and Storm Team4

Open your front door on Wednesday and you'll get smacked by D.C.’s persistent summer swelter as the heat index climbs to 100° or higher again.

High temperatures will be around 95°, but with the humidity, it will feel even hotter.

Some isolated storms are possible during the afternoon, but mainly to the west. Extreme heat is the main story — so stay hydrated.

Tropical Storm Elsa is churning around Florida. Storm Team4 is tracking local impacts from Elsa beginning on Thursday.

The worst impacts are expected south and east, but the D.C. metro area could get strong to severe storms.

Spotty showers are possible Thursday morning.

Chances for storms ramp up after lunchtime Thursday, then continue overnight and into Friday morning.

Most of it will be gone after Friday morning, then skies will turn partly sunny although more spotty rain is possible.

Saturday is set to be less humid and partly sunny with a few isolated afternoon storms.

Sunday has a higher chance for rain amid mostly cloudy skies and temps in the upper 80s.

Heat Safety Tips & Cooling Centers

When the temperature or heat index in the District is forecast to be 95° or higher, D.C.'s government implements its Heat Emergency Plan and activates cooling centers for residents to seek relief from the heat. You can find a list of D.C. cooling center locations at heat.dc.gov.

"Extreme heat is dangerous and can cause illnesses and death. As temperatures rise, you are encouraged to take an active role in your safety and take action to stay cool," D.C. officials warn.

They share these tips to stay safe and help protect others:

  • Stay indoors: Find places in the shade or with air conditioning to seek relief from the heat.
  • Check on your neighbors: Young children, senior citizens and those with access and functional needs are the most vulnerable.
  • If you or someone you know needs transportation to a cooling center, call the shelter hotline at 202-399-7093.
  • Drink plenty of water and wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing.
  • Do not leave children or pets in vehicles. Vehicles can reach dangerous temperatures within 10 minutes.
  • For all animal emergencies, including animals left outside in extreme temperatures or in vehicles, call the Humane Rescue Alliance at 202-723-5730.
  • Keep pets indoors, walk them early in the morning, and give them plenty of water.
  • For additional tips on extreme heat, visit ready.dc.gov/extremeheat

