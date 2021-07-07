Heat Index to Climb Above 100° in DC Area

Open your front door on Wednesday and you'll get smacked by D.C.’s persistent summer swelter as the heat index climbs to 100° or higher again.

High temperatures will be around 95°, but with the humidity, it will feel even hotter.

Some isolated storms are possible during the afternoon, but mainly to the west. Extreme heat is the main story — so stay hydrated.

Tropical Storm Elsa is churning around Florida. Storm Team4 is tracking local impacts from Elsa beginning on Thursday.

The worst impacts are expected south and east, but the D.C. metro area could get strong to severe storms.

Spotty showers are possible Thursday morning.

Chances for storms ramp up after lunchtime Thursday, then continue overnight and into Friday morning.

Most of it will be gone after Friday morning, then skies will turn partly sunny although more spotty rain is possible.

Saturday is set to be less humid and partly sunny with a few isolated afternoon storms.

Sunday has a higher chance for rain amid mostly cloudy skies and temps in the upper 80s.

Heat Safety Tips & Cooling Centers

When the temperature or heat index in the District is forecast to be 95° or higher, D.C.'s government implements its Heat Emergency Plan and activates cooling centers for residents to seek relief from the heat. You can find a list of D.C. cooling center locations at heat.dc.gov.

"Extreme heat is dangerous and can cause illnesses and death. As temperatures rise, you are encouraged to take an active role in your safety and take action to stay cool," D.C. officials warn.

They share these tips to stay safe and help protect others: