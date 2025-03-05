The D.C. area is bracing for a line of severe storms Wednesday to bring blinding rain, powerful wind gusts, lightning, hail and the risk for an isolated tornado.

The latest forecast models consistently show a dangerous line of storms reaching the D.C. area between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m., Storm Team4 Meteorologist Chuck Bell said.

A severe thunderstorm watch is set to be in effect until 6 p.m. in Calvert, Charles and St. Mary's counties in Maryland, plus several counties in Virginia including Spotsylvania and Stafford. Here’s a full list of weather alerts.

The Storm Prediction Center said D.C., Maryland and Northern Virginia are at a "slight risk" area for severe storms on Wednesday.

A quick inch of rain could fall as the storms blast through, starting in the east about midday and continuing west through the afternoon.

Wind gusts up to 65 mph are possible. Although we're not expecting a tornado, these storms will be capable of producing a twister. Stay aware. We'll deliver any severe weather alerts in the NBC Washington apps for iOS and Android.

Temperatures will start in the mid-50s Wednesday morning and climb to the 60s before storms arrive.

Storm Team4 Meteorologist Chuck Bell says to finish errands ahead of the storm. There's a higher threat of severe weather far south of D.C., including in Richmond, Virginia, and Raleigh, North Carolina. If you're planning on catching a flight, note that there could be disruptions and wear your seatbelt in case of turbulence.

When to expect storms

You can expect a normal morning commute. For the most part, by the time the kids are home from school at 3 or 4 p.m., the severe weather threat will be beginning to wind down. The threat will largely be over by the time most of the DMV starts commuting home after 5 p.m.

When will the worst of the storms hit? Here's what Storm Team4 predicts:

The first line of storms will come to the Shenandoah Valley at 11 a.m. and move close to Leesburg, Virginia, by noon.

Expect the strongest line of storms to move through the D.C. metro area between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.

Annapolis, Maryland, will get the strongest of the storm between 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Another period of rain is possible later Wednesday evening as a cold front passes through the area.

The D.C. metro area is expected to get half an inch to an inch of rain.

There's a chance for isolated flooding because the rain might be heavy enough to overwhelm drains. Take care to clean out any clogged storm drains.

Weather radar

How to prepare for strong storms

Secure loose items like patio furniture and trash cans before winds pick up.

If you must drive during rain, go slowly. Remember to never drive into standing water: Turn around, don't drown.

Strong winds to blow Thursday

Thursday will be much cooler and very gusty. Northwest winds will gust into the 45 to 55 mph range.

Winds could knock down branches or trees and potentially lead to power outages. Keep your devices charged just in case.

Here's a look ahead to the weekend and next week.