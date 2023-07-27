Weather Alert: Heat index well above 100° expected in DC area for 3 consecutive days

Dangerous heat and humidity are settling into the Washington, D.C., area Thursday through Saturday. Feels-like temperatures will easily hit the triple digits.

The heat index is likely to hit 106° on Thursday, 110° on Friday and 108° on Saturday, Storm Team4 says.

Storm Team4 has declared a weather alert for the extreme heat. The D.C. area is under a heat advisory through 8 p.m. Thursday, then an excessive heat watch is set for Friday, from morning to evening. Here's a full list of weather alerts.

Highs in the upper 90s could challenge records on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, as well, Storm Team4 Meteorologist Chuck Bell said.

Record highs could easily be tied or broken in our area over the next 3 days. I'm forecasting 98° in DC for Today, Fri & Sat since there will be thunderstorms in the area. Exactly when & where storms fire will determine whether we top out at 98° or 100°. Cooler on Sunday! pic.twitter.com/EzB9Aq0oYb — Chuck Bell (@ChuckBell4) July 27, 2023

Storm Team4 is also tracking potential storms on Thursday afternoon.

You want to take this kind of heat seriously — and the humidity as well, Storm Team4 Meteorologist Amelia Draper said.

Why does it feel so hot when the humidity is this high? It’s like when you get out of the shower and get chilly — water evaporating from your body cools you down.

As dangerously hot temperatures overheat the D.C. area, here's what a doctor says about preventing heat illness. News4's Juliana Valencia reports.

“When there’s so much moisture in the air, and you don’t have that evaporation going on, you’re kind of baking yourself. Or sous viding yourself,” Draper said.

Here's a deeper look at humidity and feels-like temperatures.

Staying safe in extreme heat

Everyone is vulnerable to heat-related illnesses but particularly the elderly, children, people who work outside and pets, according to the Prince George’s County Health Department.

To stay safe, drink plenty of water, wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and avoid spending time in the sun. Watch for signs of heat-related illness.

Seek air conditioning; libraries, rec centers and community centers are often used as cooling centers. Here are information and heat safety resources for D.C.; Montgomery County and Prince George's County in Maryland; Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax County, Loudoun County and Prince William County in Virginia.

Stay with Storm Team4 for the latest forecast. Download the NBC Washington app on iOS and Android to get severe weather alerts on your phone.