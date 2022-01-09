Weather Alert: Freezing Rain Possible Sunday Morning as Cold Grips DC

Be careful if you're making your way outside Sunday morning. Some light patchy freezing rain will continue to fall for areas mainly north and west of D.C. through the morning.

Temperatures are just below the freezing mark in many spots, and road temperatures Sunday morning are in the 20s and low 30s, so any precipitation that falls will freeze on contact, creating a light icy glaze.

Cold start to Sunday but some patchy light freezing rain falling just to the west of I95. A glaze of ice in spots so please be careful making your way out the door this AM. Eventually through the AM, it will change over to plain cold rain. All the details ALL AM on @nbcwashington — Lauryn Ricketts (@laurynricketts) January 9, 2022

We could hold onto some of this freezing rain for areas north and west through the remainder of the morning before a change over to plain rain.

The National Weather Service declared a winter weather advisory for many areas to the north and west, including parts of Loudoun and Fauquier counties in Virginia and Frederick County in Maryland.

See all weather alerts from the National Weather Service here.

Expect a plain cold rain to fall throughout the rest of Sunday afternoon and into the evening. It will finally move out around 10 p.m.

Temperatures will reach the low 40s Sunday, with breezy winds out of the south -- but they'll plummet overnight as skies begin to clear. Overnight lows will settle into the teens and 20s. It will still be breezy overnight as well, with winds out of the northwest gusting over 25 mph.

This should help dry out roads, but there will certainly be a refreeze on the area roadways by Monday morning.

Expect slick spots Monday morning to slowly improve as temperatures gradually reach to the mid 30s. Expect plenty of sunshine Monday, but once again the day will be on the breezy side. Windchills will be in the teens and 20s Monday, and flurries are possible as well, floating over on northwesterly winds.

By Tuesday, the D.C. area will be even colder, with temperatures topping out in the 20s. We will still have a slight breeze around Tuesday with plenty of sun. Windchills on Tuesday morning will be in the single digits and it will be incredibly dry.

By Wednesday and Thursday, we'll rebound back into the 40s.

Our next system comes through Saturday night into Sunday, possibly bringing a mix of rain and snow to the region. Temperatures will top out in the 30s for this upcoming weekend.