Weather alert: Cold, rain and snow for a nasty Friday

Storm Team4 will be in weather alert mode Friday, which will feel more like January than November, Meteorologist Amelia Draper said.

Expect rain, snow and wind chills in the 20s and 30s. It will be the coldest day since mid-February.

Temperatures at 8 a.m. should be above freezing. But it will only warm to the low-to-mid 40s.

By 10 a.m. areas to the north and west of Washington should see snow that will melt as it hits the ground.

D.C. can expect rain by midday and the possibility of snowflakes. Rain could continue through the afternoon and into the evening.

The weekend will be blustery but seasonable with temperatures just a couple of degrees below the average high of 56.