Weak Tornado Touched Down in Olney Friday, National Weather Service Says

A tornado struck in Olney, Maryland, as severe weather swept the region Friday afternoon, uprooting trees and damaging homes, the National Weather Service confirmed.

Several families were displaced after trees fell on homes, Montgomery County fire department spokesperson Pete Piringer said. No injuries were reported.

The twister was rated as a weak, EF0 tornado with peak winds estimated about 80 mph. It touched down about 12:22 p.m., traveled a quarter-mile and only lasted about a minute, the National Weather Service said.

“The residents did tell me they got tornado warning, and they took appropriate action” Pirigner said. “The next thing they know, they heard a crash, a boom and several trees were down.”

Wind whipped trees and caused debris to swirl around in the area, video shows. About 10-15 trees were uprooted and hit homes and vehicles. The most significant damage was noted on the 3600 block of Toddsbury Lane and Queen Elizabeth Drive.