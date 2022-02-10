Wintry Cold, Snow Chances to Return to DC Area by Super Bowl Sunday

The Washington, D.C., area is enjoying a taste of springlike weather before wintry cold — and a chance for snowflakes — return during the weekend.

Sunny and mild days will continue until Saturday when two cold fronts are set to send temperatures tumbling and ramp up chances for precipitation, Storm Team4 says.

Thursday will be breezy and mild with temperatures in the high 50s. On Friday, highs could hit 60°.

On Saturday, high temperatures in the mid-50s will likely occur around lunchtime. Rain could arrive by early evening then mix with snow later.

Accumulating snow is not guaranteed, but weather models suggest it would come between 1 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Sunday. As of Thursday morning, weather models are suggesting lower snow totals anywhere from 0 to 2 inches. Stay with Storm Team4 as the forecast continues to develop.

There’s an 80% chance of precipitation on Super Bowl Sunday. It will be very wet, with soggy snow or frigid cold rain possible amid afternoon temperatures in the mid-30s. The rain and snow chances should be over before temperatures can fall below freezing on Sunday evening, Storm Team4 says.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

It will still feel wintry cold on Monday with temperatures below freezing all day. Temperatures are set to reach 40° on Tuesday, 50° on Wednesday and 60° again by Thursday.

Stay with Storm Team4 for the latest forecast. Download the NBC Washington app on iOS and Android to get severe weather alerts on your phone.