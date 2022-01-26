Frigid Winds Blast DC Area, Snow Likely This Weekend

Shivering cold temperatures have settled in the Washington, D.C., area, and there’s a growing chance that a snowstorm will impact the region during the weekend.

Bundle up Wednesday for morning wind chills in the mid-teens. Temperatures will be in the 20s most of the day, and highs could reach the freezing mark. Here’s the hour-by-hour temperature forecast for your zip code.

It's humpday and it will be bright and sunny from start to finish. However.... it will NOT be warm. Not even close. These are the forecast wind chills for 5pm this afternoon. Brrrr! Do your best to limit your time outside. Join me on News4Today, I'm updating our snow chances. pic.twitter.com/uRjtzxkpF4 — Chuck Bell (@ChuckBell4) January 26, 2022

It could be even colder Thursday morning. Most of the D.C. metro area will see temperatures between 10° to 15° while rural areas could drop to near 0°. Temperatures should recover and a high of around 34° is expected.

On Friday, a big storm is set to form over the Atlantic as two weather systems meet: a cold front approaching from the Northwest and an area of low pressure moving up the coast.

That sets up snow chances in the D.C. area on Friday and Saturday. There’s still some uncertainty in this forecast, but it’s looking increasingly likely that the D.C. area will get some snow.

Winter Storm Timing and Snow Totals This Weekend in D.C. Area

Snow flurries may arrive Friday afternoon, and light snow is possible by the evening near D.C., Storm Team4 says.

Get your shovel ready for accumulations on Saturday morning.

How far east the center of the storm lands will be the key to predicting how much snow would fall.

Currently, D.C. appears to be at the edge of where snow will fall. Storm Team4 says the early snow total outlook is anywhere between 1 and 4 inches.

Here are Storm Team4’s snow odds for the D.C. metro area:

80% chance for an inch

40% chance for 3 inches

10% chance for 6 inches or more

Areas north and east could get much higher amounts. Ocean City, Maryland, and Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, could end up with 6 to 12 inches.

10-Day Forecast for Washington, D.C., Maryland and Northern Virginia

No matter the amount of snow we get, brace for ferocious wind and biting cold during the weekend.

Saturday afternoon, expect temperatures in the mid-20s and wind chills near 10°. Temps would fall into the 10s with wind chills near 0° Saturday night.

Sunday will be sunny, breezy and cold with highs back near 30°.

The remainder of the 10-day forecast looks easier, with temperatures rising to near 60° for the first Friday in February. Those seasonably balmy temperatures come with a rain chance.

Stay with Storm Team4 for the latest forecast.