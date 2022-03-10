Saturday Storm Could Bring Rain, Wintry Mix, Snow to DC Area

Storm Team4 says another blast of wintry weather is coming to the Washington, D.C., area on Saturday — and it could bring the last snowflakes of the season.

Whether you’re a snow lover or are waiting for warmth, the 10-day forecast has something to offer.

On Friday, enjoy sunshine and temperatures closer to 60°.

But Saturday’s forecast will be better for curling up inside with hot cocoa. Rain, snow and howling winds, along with frigid temperatures, are all on tap, Storm Team4 says. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for areas north and west of the D.C. metro area, including Frederick County, Maryland, and western Loudoun and northern Fauquier counties in Virginia. See all severe weather alerts here.

Saturday Storm Timing and Potential Snow Totals

Saturday will start mild, but temperatures will begin to tumble early in the morning as a cold front pushes into the D.C. area.

Rain will arrive before sunrise on Saturday and is expected to be heaviest before noon. We could even have a few thunderstorms.

A wintry mix is expected around 9 a.m. before a transition over to all snow between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., Storm Team4 Meteorologist Somara Theodore says. Most roads should be OK because of the milder conditions before the snow.

Meteorologist Chuck Bell says about an inch is possible in the metro region. More is possible north and west of D.C. Here’s the breakdown of how much snow could fall:

There’s a 90% chance for under an inch of snow

There’s a 60% chance for 1 to 2 inches of snow

There’s a 30% chance for more than 2 inches

Gusts up to 50 mph will be possible from noon until late evening.

Wet weather is expected to end by sunset; then wind chills will dip into the teens.

Refreeze Likely Sunday

The next concern will be low wind chills and a hard freeze Saturday night. Any residual moisture left on roads may turn to ice.

Daylight saving time begins Sunday, so remember to spring your clocks forward. Losing an hour of sleep won’t be the only reason you’ll want to stay in bed on Sunday morning. It will be very cold with frigid wind chills, and slick spots will be likely on roads and sidewalks.

Sunday is looking sunny, breezy and cold with highs near 40.

10-Day Forecast for Washington, D.C., Maryland and Northern Virginia

Milder air will make a quick return on Monday, and temperatures will return to the low 60s for early next week.

Storm Team4 says we could hit 68° next Thursday and 70° next Friday.

