Virginia state of emergency declared ahead of Tropical Storm Debby's arrival

Debby could bring heavy rain, flooding and strong winds across the state, officials say.

By Gina Cook

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency Tuesday in anticipation of Tropical Storm Debby.

While the track of the storm is still uncertain, it's possible Debby could bring heavy rain, flooding, strong winds and storm surge to Virginia, according to Youngkin's office.

Prolonged downpours and flooding hammered the southeastern United States on Tuesday, and Debby was expected to hover over the Atlantic Ocean for the next few days before boomeranging back onto the mainland, the Associated Press reported.

The Virginia Emergency Operations Center (VEOC) is actively monitoring the storm and anticipates it could move into Virginia as early as Wednesday evening.

Youngkin's office said the state of emergency allows the Commonwealth to mobilize resources and equipment in case response and recovery efforts are needed.

“As we prepare for Tropical Storm Debby, I urge all Virginians and visitors to stay informed, follow local emergency guidelines, and take necessary precautions to ensure the safety of their families and communities," Youngkin said in a news release.

Storm Team4 Meteorologist Amelia Draper expects the D.C. area will get about 2 to 4 inches of rainfall once Debby moves north. Most of the moisture from the storm will hit the region Thursday into Friday, she said Tuesday afternoon.

