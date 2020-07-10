Tropical Storm Fay to Soak Beaches, Bring Rain to DC, Areas East

Tropical Storm Fay will pass over the Eastern Shore later Friday, bringing a high impact along the beaches and the Bay. Closer to D.C., the storm could bring some rain or storms in the Beltway and to the east.

Local rainfall amounts of 2 inches or more are possible in parts of Prince George's County and eastward to the Bay and Southern Maryland.

Fay isn't that large, so even rain in the District isn't a sure thing. Any storms likely won't go too far into Northern Virginia: Areas west of Dulles Airport may stay dry.

Overall, there's a 60% rain chance in the D.C. area on Friday.

Areas without rain will be back in the low 90s. Those areas that do get the rain will stay in the 80s.

If you are beach-bound, look at the forecast before leaving or risk having to drive in some heavy rain, Storm Team4 Meteorologist Chuck Bell says. The weekend weather on the coast should be generally nice: Hot and humid with highs near 90°. Stay safe and be on the lookout for rip currents in the wake of Tropical Storm Fay.

As Fay moves away the weather will improve a bit.

There is still a pretty high chance of scattered storms on Saturday afternoon before rain chances drop into the isolated category for Sunday and Monday.

Before any afternoon storms get going, both Saturday and Sunday afternoon should see highs in the low 90s.

If this summer hasn't been hot enough for you, a sweltering heatwave should satisfy you next week. Afternoon highs could approach the 100° mark for the second half of next week with almost no chance for a cooling thunderstorm.

