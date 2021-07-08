Tropical Storm Elsa in DC Area: Heavy Rain Due, Flash Flood Watch Issued

What to Know Tropical Storm Elsa is on track to pass over Maryland overnight Thursday.

A flash flood watch has been issued for parts of Maryland and Virginia; tropical storm warnings are also in effect.

Heavy rain and flooding are the biggest threats, mostly east of Interstate 95.

Tropical Storm Elsa is rushing up the East Coast and is on track to skirt through Southern Maryland, raising concern for heavy downpours and possible flash floods in the D.C. area.

Heavy rain and flooding are the biggest threat, spurring a flash flood watch for parts of the area Thursday afternoon, the National Weather Service says.

Be ready for downpours after 3 p.m. Most rain is expected to fall late Thursday into early Friday, concentrated along the Interstate 95 corridor and points east.

Storm Team4 has declared a weather alert for the D.C. metro area and points east. The biggest threat will be for Prince George's and Anne Arundel, counties in Southern Maryland, the Northern Neck and out to the Eastern Shore.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for Calvert County and St. Mary’s County. Expect storm-force winds and 1 to 3 inches of rainfall.

A flash flood watch is issued for Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles, Prince George’s and St. Mary’s counties in Maryland and King George in Virginia from Thursday afternoon through Friday morning.

Tropical Storm Warning is now in effect for Calvert and St. Mary's counties. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for areas inside I-95 where rainfall is expected to be the heaviest. Timing for impacts will be late this afternoon through early Friday morning. https://t.co/zLJWOmxqEh pic.twitter.com/1rNmAPMZZq — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) July 8, 2021

On Thursday, expect mostly cloudy skies with a few spotty showers early and highs in the mid-80s.

In the D.C. metro area, rain chances increase after noon and there could be moderate downpours in the evening. It will be breezy with isolated bands of heavy rain overnight.

Tropical Storm Elsa is on track to hit areas south, including Anne Arundel County, Prince George’s County and Southern Maryland. The biggest impacts are expected until about 3 a.m.

Heavy rain overnight could cause flooding, and there’s an isolated tornado chance.

West of I-95, rainfall totals are expected to be under a quarter-inch.

The western zone, including Loudoun County and Culpeper, will have a cloudy morning, bands of rain after lunchtime, then a few afternoon showers and a breeze.

Mountainous areas east will see a minimal impact: spotty showers, a few bands of rain in the early afternoon, then likely dry overnight.

While ALL LOCATIONS will have some bands of rain this aft. (some heavy at times)-most of the rain will be concentrated I95 & points east through this evening & mainly east overnight where heavy rain (flooding) could be a concern. We are breaking it down on @nbcwashington all AM! pic.twitter.com/VlAlxY1sID — Lauryn Ricketts (@laurynricketts) July 8, 2021

Elsa is expected to quickly move out to the northeast on Friday.

On Friday, rain is set to be gone by 5 a.m. It will turn partly sunny and muggy, but there could be scattered afternoon showers and storms.

Saturday will be less humid and partly sunny with temps in the mid to upper 80s.

Sunday will be humid and partly to mostly cloudy with afternoon storms possible amid temps near 90.

