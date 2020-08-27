Triple-Digit Heat Index Expected in DC Area

It's going to be hot and muggy in the Washington, D.C., area on Thursday and Friday, and then the remnants of Hurricane Laura are expected to bring some downpours over the weekend.

Hurricane Laura is battering the Gulf Coast with forceful winds, sheets of rain and potentially "unsurvivable" storm surge. But closer to home, there will be a lot of sunshine.

Temperatures will reach the mid-90s on Thursday as the sun beats down in the D.C. area. When you factor in the humidity, a heat index above 100° is expected.

Download our free NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get the latest local news and weather.

The summer heat will keep up on Friday: Temperatures will be a touch cooler, in the low 90s, but tropical humidity will ramp up the sweat factor.

Scattered showers are possible Friday afternoon.

Hurricane Laura continues to look like it will affect your weekend plans.

The remnants of the major hurricane are set to bring widespread rain to the region on Saturday, particularly later in the day.

Heavy rain is possible and local rainfall amounts could creep up to 3 inches, meaning flash floods are a concern.

The weekend won't be a washout. By Sunday afternoon, the weather could turn gorgeous, with dry air and cooler than average temperatures.

Storm Team4 is still following the track of the storm and its future impacts on the D.C. area. Go here for more on the hurricane.

Stay with Storm Team4 for the latest forecast.