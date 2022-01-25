Tracking a Deep Freeze, Then Weekend Snow Chances in DC Area

January has already brought the largest snowfall and coldest wind chills in years to the Washington, D.C., area, and winter has more in store this week.

Storm Team4 says the region will return to a deep freeze by Wednesday, followed by a 60% chance for weekend snow.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Tuesday will be the mildest day of the week with highs in the low to mid-40s. A cold front with gusty winds is set to drag down temperatures by early evening.

Easily the best day of the week. Increasing afternoon sunshine and temperatures near average. Join me on News4Today. I'm tracking the return of the bitter cold and the increasing chances for snow by the weekend. @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/IZNo2eajvv — Chuck Bell (@ChuckBell4) January 25, 2022

By Wednesday morning, most of the D.C. area will be in the 10s with wind chills below 10°. Highs would struggle to get above 30° amid breezy conditions.

Get your extra warm layers ready for Thursday morning: It should be the coldest of the week. Many of the suburbs could drop below 10° with D.C. closer to 15°. The day will be sunny, but temperatures could recover some. Predicted highs are in the mid-30s.

There are still signs of a storm developing along the East Coast Friday night into Saturday.

Snow Storm Possible Friday, Saturday

Forecast models agree that a period of accumulating snow will be possible near and east of Interstate 95 to start the weekend. Snow would likely be heavier along the Eastern Shore than in Metro D.C.

This forecast is still developing, but Storm Team4 says to expect rain changing to snow Friday evening.

Storm Team4 says it’s too early to predict exact amounts, but some models suggest that inches of snow could fall by Saturday morning. If you have plans Friday evening or Saturday that are weather dependent, keep an eye on the forecast as more information comes available.

By Sunday, the weather would likely turn dry, bitter cold and sunny again.

Snow or not, the weekend will be bitterly cold and breezy with highs near or below freezing for Saturday and Sunday.

Stay with Storm Team4 for the latest forecast. Download the NBC Washington app on iOS and Android to get severe weather alerts on your phone.