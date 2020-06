Scattered thunderstorms are expected in the D.C. area Tuesday night, primarily west of the District.

Storm Team4 says storms are possible after about 7 p.m. Heavy rainfall poses the biggest concern.

Already nearing 90° so thunderstorms will fire-up again later this afternoon and evening. Less coverage than we had on Monday with the main focus along I-81, the Northwestern suburbs into Northern Maryland. Just in case, stay with @nbcwashington 4 updates. pic.twitter.com/GT5dETm0Fj — Chuck Bell (@ChuckBell4) June 23, 2020

Tuesday is another steamy day, with high temperatures in the low 90s. The rest of the week looks dry but hot, with high temperatures in the high 80s.

The weekend will be hot and humid too, with highs in the low 90s. There’s a chance of a storm Sunday.

