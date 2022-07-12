Thunderstorms, Damaging Winds Possible Tuesday Amid Sweltering Temps

Storm Team4 is tracking possible thunderstorms, damaging winds and a tornado risk in the D.C. area on Tuesday amid temperatures that feel like almost 100 degrees.
Storm Team4 declared a weather alert ahead of storms expected to affect daily life in the region.
A flood watch is set to go into effect in D.C. and parts of Maryland and Virginia at 4 p.m. Arlington, Fairfax, Montgomery and Prince George’s counties were included. One to two inches of rain per hour are possible, the National Weather Service said. Go here for a full list of weather alerts from NWS.
Storm Team4 Meteorologist Lauryn Ricketts said she expects severe thunderstorm warnings and possibly tornado warnings. Hail also is possible. We’ll have a high of 92, but it will feel like the mid- to upper 90s.
Here’s Weather Timing in the DC Area on Tuesday
Storm Team4 says you can expect sunny, dry conditions until 3 p.m.
From about 4 to 9 p.m., storms and heavy rain are expected.
After 9 p.m., isolated flooding is possible, as well as some lingering showers.
There’s a 20% chance of storms on Wednesday. Thursday looks dry, and then rain is possible again Friday and Saturday. Sunday looks clear. Temperatures will remain in the mid-80s to low 90s.
Stay with Storm Team4 and NBC Washington for more details on the forecast.