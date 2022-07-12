Thunderstorms, Damaging Winds Possible Tuesday Amid Sweltering Temps

Storm Team4 is tracking possible thunderstorms, damaging winds and a tornado risk in the D.C. area on Tuesday amid temperatures that feel like almost 100 degrees.

Storm Team4 declared a weather alert ahead of storms expected to affect daily life in the region.

A flood watch is set to go into effect in D.C. and parts of Maryland and Virginia at 4 p.m. Arlington, Fairfax, Montgomery and Prince George’s counties were included. One to two inches of rain per hour are possible, the National Weather Service said. Go here for a full list of weather alerts from NWS.

Storm Team4 Meteorologist Lauryn Ricketts said she expects severe thunderstorm warnings and possibly tornado warnings. Hail also is possible. We’ll have a high of 92, but it will feel like the mid- to upper 90s.

The potential for severe weather this afternoon and evening has increased for areas east of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Possible hazards continue to be damaging winds, large hail, isolated flooding along with an isolated tornado. Visit https://t.co/5RyZgpeTAT for the latest. pic.twitter.com/UuXVMnXcu7 — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) July 12, 2022

Here’s Weather Timing in the DC Area on Tuesday

Storm Team4 says you can expect sunny, dry conditions until 3 p.m.

From about 4 to 9 p.m., storms and heavy rain are expected.

After 9 p.m., isolated flooding is possible, as well as some lingering showers.

There’s a 20% chance of storms on Wednesday. Thursday looks dry, and then rain is possible again Friday and Saturday. Sunday looks clear. Temperatures will remain in the mid-80s to low 90s.

Stay with Storm Team4 and NBC Washington for more details on the forecast.