Thanksgiving Weekend Forecast: Winter Weather Advisory North & West of DC

Storm Team4 expects rain to drench the D.C. area for most of Sunday and Monday

By Storm Team4

A winter weather advisory is in effect late Saturday night and into Sunday for some areas north and west of Washington, D.C.

Carroll, Frederick and Washington counties in Maryland and parts of the Virginia Blue Ridge Mountains are under the advisory. Storm Team4 Meteorologist Somara Theodore says a mix of rain, freezing rain and sleet will likely move through about 2 a.m. for those areas.

The National Weather Service has advised drivers to slow down and be careful. Sidewalks and driveways could also be slippery.

Rain will drench the D.C. area for most of Sunday and could be heavy at times, Theodore said. Highs will reach the upper 40s.

You can look forward to a brief dry period late Sunday before another round of rain moves through Monday morning.

Montgomery, Frederick and other areas north of D.C. could see a wintry mix or even a brief snow shower as the system departs Monday afternoon into Monday evening.

