Thanksgiving Weekend Forecast: Rain, Sleet Mix Possible on Saturday

Storm expected Saturday

By Storm Team4

Storm Team4 says to expect a potential wintry mix in some areas this weekend.

Clouds will move in Saturday, followed by rain Saturday night into Sunday with possible sleet and icing. Expect highs in the low 40s.

The rain will continue Sunday with a break late in the day before more rain Sunday night into Monday. Expects highs in the mid 40s Sunday.

Weather Stories

weather 18 hours ago

Storm Team4 Forecast

climate change 4 hours ago

4 Easy New Year’s Resolutions for a Greener Planet

Expect a cold, wet start Monday morning. Those in northern Montgomery, Frederick and other areas north of D.C. could see a wintry mix or even a brief snow shower as the system departs Monday afternoon into Monday evening.

Stay with Storm Team4 for the latest forecast.

Local U.S. & World Weather Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene Sports Capital Games Health Tech Videos Politics First Read — DMV Community Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us