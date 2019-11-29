Thanksgiving Weekend Forecast: Rain, Sleet Mix Possible on Saturday

Storm Team4 says to expect a potential wintry mix in some areas this weekend.

Clouds will move in Saturday, followed by rain Saturday night into Sunday with possible sleet and icing. Expect highs in the low 40s.

The rain will continue Sunday with a break late in the day before more rain Sunday night into Monday. Expects highs in the mid 40s Sunday.

Expect a cold, wet start Monday morning. Those in northern Montgomery, Frederick and other areas north of D.C. could see a wintry mix or even a brief snow shower as the system departs Monday afternoon into Monday evening.

