Temps to Climb to 70 After DC Area Gets Snow

After snow and frigid temperatures on Saturday, mild weather is on the way. Storm Team4 is tracking a warming trend.
Sunday is set to be chilly, with the high temperature only hitting the mid-40s, so bundle up. But temperatures will climb in the days ahead and hit 70 late in the week, Meteorologist Ryan Miller said.
Some lingering black ice is possible Sunday, so look out. Wind late Saturday dried out many surfaces, but some ice may remain.
How Much Snow Fell Saturday in DC, Maryland and Northern Virginia?
Wet snow and strong winds knocked out power in parts of the region on Saturday. Transportation officials warned drivers to stay off the roads if possible.
Here’s how much snow was reported to the National Weather Service as of Saturday evening.
- D.C., National Zoo: 2.3 inches
- Baltimore-Washington International Airport: 0.4 inches
- Dulles International Airport: 3.5 inches
- Reagan National Airport: 0.8 inches
- Columbia, Maryland: 2 inches
- Damascus, Maryland: 4.4 inches
- Fairfax, Virginia: 3.5 inches
- Gaithersburg, Maryland: 2.5 inches
- Glenn Dale, Maryland: 1.5 inches
- Herndon, Virginia: 2 inches
- Leesburg, Virginia: 2.3 inches
- Manassas Park, Virginia: 2.5 inches
- Montgomery Village, Maryland: 2 inches
- Reston, Virginia: 3 inches
- Rosslyn, Arlington, Virginia: 1.2 inches
- Thurmont, Maryland: 5.8 inches
10-Day Forecast for DC, Maryland and Northern Virginia
We’ll start to warm up on Monday. We’re looking at high temps in the low 60s on Monday, mid-60s Tuesday and Wednesday, and then climbing up near 70 on Thursday and Friday.
So far, it looks like we’ll have high temps around 70 next weekend. Rain showers are possible Saturday.