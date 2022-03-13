Temps to Climb to 70 After DC Area Gets Snow

After snow and frigid temperatures on Saturday, mild weather is on the way. Storm Team4 is tracking a warming trend.

Sunday is set to be chilly, with the high temperature only hitting the mid-40s, so bundle up. But temperatures will climb in the days ahead and hit 70 late in the week, Meteorologist Ryan Miller said.

All numbers in these images have been checked.



- Heading out this AM around #DC? Grab ALL of your winter gear.



Then put it away tonight.



Milder trend coming back, starting tomorrow.



Updates all AM on @nbcwashington w/ @MoletteGreen @AdamTuss and me! pic.twitter.com/sAf3zbw89w — Ryan Miller (@RyanMiller_WX) March 13, 2022

Some lingering black ice is possible Sunday, so look out. Wind late Saturday dried out many surfaces, but some ice may remain.

How Much Snow Fell Saturday in DC, Maryland and Northern Virginia?

Wet snow and strong winds knocked out power in parts of the region on Saturday. Transportation officials warned drivers to stay off the roads if possible.

While scattered snow showers continue for areas west of the Blue Ridge, most areas will dry out. Here are the latest observed totals: https://t.co/6rCIhLYDOP



Given cold/blustery conditions tonight, Wind Chill Advisories are in effect for the mountains. #MDwx #VAwx #DCwx #WVwx pic.twitter.com/FoGZ6g4FQF — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) March 13, 2022

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Here’s how much snow was reported to the National Weather Service as of Saturday evening.

D.C., National Zoo: 2.3 inches

Baltimore-Washington International Airport: 0.4 inches

Dulles International Airport: 3.5 inches

Reagan National Airport: 0.8 inches

Columbia, Maryland: 2 inches

Damascus, Maryland: 4.4 inches

Fairfax, Virginia: 3.5 inches

Gaithersburg, Maryland: 2.5 inches

Glenn Dale, Maryland: 1.5 inches

Herndon, Virginia: 2 inches

Leesburg, Virginia: 2.3 inches

Manassas Park, Virginia: 2.5 inches

Montgomery Village, Maryland: 2 inches

Reston, Virginia: 3 inches

Rosslyn, Arlington, Virginia: 1.2 inches

Thurmont, Maryland: 5.8 inches

Go here for more snow totals.

10-Day Forecast for DC, Maryland and Northern Virginia

We’ll start to warm up on Monday. We’re looking at high temps in the low 60s on Monday, mid-60s Tuesday and Wednesday, and then climbing up near 70 on Thursday and Friday.

So far, it looks like we’ll have high temps around 70 next weekend. Rain showers are possible Saturday.

Stay with Storm Team4 and NBC Washington for updates on the forecast.